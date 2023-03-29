News you can trust since 1877
LATEST: Portsmouth rivals face uncertainty as £6.6m debts sink stadium owners into receivership

Pompey’s League One rivals Peterborough have been plunged into uncertainty.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

News comes after the owners of the Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium sank into receivership on Tuesday evening, over debts of £6.6m.

The company named London Road Peterborough Properties LTD (LRPPL) was placed into the process, which is designed to protect troubled businesses.

This will then see a receiver step in and manage the company’s assets and finances during that period.

Peterborough co-owner and head of OKR Financial LTD Stewart Thompson will take charge of LRPPL and the stadium, following a long-running dispute over unpaid loans.

The company, which owns the Weston Homes Stadium, was created in 2021 and has the Posh’s three co-owner’s, Darragh MacAnthony, Jason Neale and Thompson all listed as directors in Companies House.

Despite this, it has been stated that Peterborough will not be affected by the issues and will remain at their home for the remainder of the current lease, which is set to run until 2039.

The trio have all since had their say on the matter, with Thompson stating the club’s interests was at the heart of the decision.

The owners of Peterborough's Weston Homes Stadium have been plunged into receivership.
He tweeted: ‘Darragh and my team continue to seek resolution, and while it probably doesn’t feel like it, the best interests of the club are considered, even the timing – however, investor interests must be protected as well!

‘It’s been in the best interests of the fans I have stayed quiet for most of the last six months, surfaced a couple of times when it got out of hand and can’t wait any longer as business moves by the other two are forcing a position.’

MacAnthony was also quick to warn fans on Twitter before the reports before jokingly adding that ‘life is never dull at Posh.’

He added to his social media, saying: ‘Common sense will prevail. This will be rescinded in my opinion and yes talks with Stewart Thompson are ongoing that I believe will lead to a resolution. Told you fans there will be a little drama on and off the pitch till the summer. Life is never dull at Posh.’

Neale was also hopeful an agreement will be reached, adding: ‘I think it’s best that we try and remain calm and negotiate a positive outcome.’

Peterborough are set to fulfil their remaining fixtures for the remainder of the campaign and beyond and welcome Oxford United on Saturday.

