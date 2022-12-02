News you can trust since 1877
Latest: Portsmouth rivals in talks with ex-Chelsea, Aston Villa, Celtic and Manchester City star, Charlton Athletic ace’s future in air after big impact and Derby County transfer news

There’s a lot of transfer talk bubbling to the surface in League One – here’s the very latest.

By Jordan Cross
9 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 10:01am
Scott Sinclair. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Barton’s hot on Scott

Joey Barton is looking to extend the deal of ex-Premier League star Scott Sinclair.

The 33-year-old has made seven appearances and bagged two goals since signing for The Gas in October.

Now Barton is keen to extend the former Celtic, Chelsea and Aston Villa man’s deal which comes to a close in the new year.

Barton told Bristol World: ‘We’ve started discussions with him and his agent, so no doubt that will unfold in the next couple of weeks.’

Rak-Sak unsure about going back

Jes Rak-Sakyi has revealed his Charlton future doesn’t solely lie in his hands.

The attacker has been one of the most exciting young talents on display in League One this season.

The 20-year-old has got five goals from 19 appearances, but is on loan from Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have a recall clause in the deal which can be actioned next month, which is the case with most agreements of that nature.

Rak-Sakyi told the South London Press: ‘I’d love to stay but that is not completely down to me.

‘I’m taking every game as it comes. The fans have been behind me every step of the way, I’m very grateful to them.

‘I’m thankful for all the support they have given me.’

Warne warning over target

Derby boss Paul Warne fears missing out on a transfer target in the January window.

Warne is keen on a right-back, but will have to wait until the summer to seal a move.

The Rams manager is conscious he could be gazumped over that move when business commences in the new year.

He told Derbyshire Live: ‘There is a right-back I really like who I think I can get in the summer, but can't get in January.

‘Realistically the January window is just for loans or for example a player at Middlesbrough who has five months left on his contract and there is some sort of deal to be done. They could pay some of his money and you can subsidise the rest and give him a longer deal.

‘But those don't happen in December. You can have those conversations but clubs won't entertain talks with the player because they will need him. One minute you think you can have them, the next you can't. At times you are so close. Then the lad who is second-choice right-back has done his ankle so they keep the next in line.’

‘You were going to let this player go to Doncaster or Scunthorpe but then that can't happen as a result. It's just unbelievable how it happens. It then may be the case that the club you want to sign from can't get the player they want and it crumbles. The January window is excitement and depression. You feel like you are there and then not there.’

