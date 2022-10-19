Steven Schumacher

Schu says he’s not in the Bag yet

Steven Schumacher has spoken of managerial ambitions as he stated he’s not been contacted about the West Brom role.

The Plymouth boss is the bookies’ favourite to succeed Steve Bruce at the Hawthorns, after an impressive start to the season sees his side top the League One table.

Schumacher told of his drive to succeed in the management game, but explained he’s not been informed of any developments over a move to the Championship.

He told Plymouth Live: ‘I have seen all of the stuff and I have had loads of people texting me and whatever, but there has been no contact from my side.

‘If there has been an interest from West Brom I think that's great because that shows we are doing something well here. You wouldn't get spoken about if you were sitting down the bottom of the league or mid-table.

‘It just shows the good job that everyone is doing, not just me, that we are getting recognised with these big clubs, and West Brom is a massive club.

‘But there has been no contact and as far as I'm concerned there's probably nothing in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It won't be a distraction. I understand that this is what happens when the team is playing well and getting good results, sitting top of the league and playing in the style that most clubs would like to see their team play in.

‘Obviously, I'm a young coach as well and that's what people are trying to go for at the moment. People who are hungry and ambitious.

‘That's exactly what I am, but there is definitely no danger of me being distracted though because I have got a good job to do here, a big job to do.’

Rovers in Sinc with old boy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Sinclair has agreed a short-term deal with Bristol Rovers.

The former Chelsea and Aston Villa man has agreed a move to the club where he started his career.

Rovers boss Joey Barton told the club’s official site: ‘We are delighted to have brought Scott into the group.