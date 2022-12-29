Here are the latest headlines from around the third tier.

Barnsley enquiries

Barnsley have enquired about the services of Cardiff talent Thomas Sang.

Darren Witcoop has reported the Tykes are keen to add the holding midfielder to their ranks in the centre of the park.

Boss Michael Duff is eyeing a reunion with the 23-year-old after the pair spent a successful period at Cheltenham in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign.

During his time at Whaddon Road, he featured 14 times while on loan from the Cardiff City Stadium and has since had a temporary spell at St Johnstone.

Sang has featured 23 times for the Bluebirds but has only appeared four times under new head coach Mark Hudson this season.

This has opened the door to a potential January exit, with his current deal in South Wales set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Plymouth problems

Plymouth are at risk of losing Norwich loan star Bali Mumba in January.

The 21-year-old’s future at Home Park has become unclear after Dean Smith was sacked as Canaries boss on Tuesday.

Pilgrims head coach Steven Schumacher has revealed no conversations have taken place over where the defender will be playing his football during the second half of the season.

He told the Eastern Daily Press: ‘There have been no conversations with them.

‘With Dean Smith leaving we will see how that one plays out, but all of the loan managers are delighted with how their players' seasons are going.

‘Someone might come in who loves Bali Mumba and if that's the case then that's the case, you have got to deal with it.

‘Until that happens, Bali will continue playing here and hopefully keep enjoying it and keep doing what he's doing.’

Mumba has featured 21 times for Plymouth this term, scoring four goals from right-back.

MK attraction

Colchester are reportedly chasing MK Dons prospect Dan Kemp, according to Football League World.

It has been reported the League Two strugglers are leading the race to sign the attacking midfielder, with a departure from Stadium MK looking likely.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at both Chelsea and West Ham and can play on either wing.