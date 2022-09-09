Latest: Portsmouth rival's owner slammed for ‘disgusting’ Queen tribute, Bristol Rovers boss reveals free agent demand and ex-Sheff Wed and Derby County striker makes return to League One side
Despite the EFL postponing this weekend’s upcoming fixtures, there’s still plenty of talking points circulating around League One.
Here’s the latest headlines.
‘Tasteless’ tweet from Rovers owner
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has been branded ‘disgusting’ by users on social media after his tribute to the Queen.
The 61-year-old posted an image on Twitter of the late Monarch wearing a Rovers home shirt, which had been photoshopped on, and captioned ‘Thanks Liz.’
This saw people reply angrily to the message with one user commenting: ‘This is disgusting, you should be ashamed but you won’t be as you are clearly classless.’
Another added: ‘FGR fan, but this is disrespectful and not representative of our whole club from someone who was happy to accept an OBE.’ While a third replied ‘Tasteless. Not surprised.’
The club later tweeted ‘Thank you, Your Majesty’ but wasn’t met with the warmest of welcomes, with Vince’s ‘tribute’ yet to be deleted.
Barton wants more
Joey Barton has revealed he will be utilising the free agent market to strengthen his Bristol Rovers squad but insists he’s happy with what he’s got.
Despite the transfer closing more than a week ago, the Gas boss is keen to explore the possibility of recruiting further names on free transfers.
Barton told Bristol Live that he is looking to add a bit more to his squad but admits he’s been surprised by some of the players who have been interested in a move.
He said: ‘I’ve had another couple of texts today off players I didn’t know would be interested in joining Rovers.
‘Another player said to me he is going to sign for a side in the Scottish Prem, so I kind of understood that, and then another player said to me ‘‘I’ve got a cruciate ligament injury’’, and that’s the last thing we need.
‘We’re always trying to upskill the group. I’m happy with what I’ve got. If I can nudge it a little bit, as a manager you’re always looking for a little bit more and wanting a little bit more. I’d be delighted if I had a little bit more.’
Old boy makes Burton return
Burton have re-signed free agent striker Sam Winnall after he departed Oxford United earlier in the summer.
The 31-year-old had previously spent a spell on loan during the second half of the 2010-11 campaign, where he netted seven goals in 19 outings for the Brewers.
Upon his return, the former Derby forward expressed his delight at penning a year-long deal at the Pirelli Stadium.
‘I’m buzzing to get it over the line.’ He told the official Burton website.
‘I had a couple of other options on the table, but the fact that the club showed a real interest, and Dino showed me how much he really wanted me to be here, made it an easy decision.’