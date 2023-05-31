This week Pompey have been linked with Dan Ageyi as John Mousinho primes his squad for a potential promotion push.

With under two weeks to go until the market officially opens, there’s plenty of gossip already surrounding League One clubs.

Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Seasiders’ stance

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has revealed he will be holding talks about prized asset Jerry Yates’ future in the ‘next few weeks.’

The 26-year-old has attracted interest from Ipswich, Coventry, West Brom and Bristol City following the Seasiders’ relegation and has 12 months remaining on his current deal.

After netting 14 times last season, he was priced at £4m early in the season and is entering the final 12 months of his current deal at Bloomfield Road.

Jerry Yates.

And as Critchley prepares his Blackpool side for League One football, he has revealed his the Tangerines’ stance over Yates’ future.

He told The Blackpool Gazette: ‘He (Jerry Yates) was a major part of our success. First and foremost he's a brilliant person, a great individual, he brings so much energy to the training ground and onto the pitch.

‘As always, when people do well, they'll have suitors from people above you, but without speaking to Jerry and knowing his thoughts - he's under contract as well - it would be wrong of me to discuss any individual at this moment in time.

‘You want your best players and Jerry is definitely one of them, but you also want players who want to be here as well. Until I have these conversations I don't know yet so that's obviously something for us to think about and discuss in the next few weeks.’

Wanted Wing

Lewis Wing has a trio of Championship admirers, according to The Mirror’s Darren Witcoop.

The midfielder was released by Wycombe at the end of the season following the conclusion of his contract, but is reportedly on the radars of Preston, Rotherham and QPR.

The latter are managed by Gareth Ainsworth, who signed the 25-year-old in January 2022 at Adams Park. Wing was linked with a move to Pompey in the same window, with Danny Cowley believed to be keen on the midfielder.

Last term he scored nine goals and registered six assists in 44 League One outings for the Chairboys, which included a sublime half-way line effort against the Blues on the final day of the campaign.

May’s move

Derby have joined the race to sign wanted-striker Alfie May this summer.

Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer has reported the Rams have shown an interest in the front-man, who looks destined to leave Cheltenham in the window.

After registering 20 goals in League One last term, the 29-year-old has attracted plenty of interest elsewhere including Charlton, Millwall and Wrexham.

May revealed earlier in the month of his desire to depart Whaddon Road this summer in a bid to progress his career.