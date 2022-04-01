Swede’s Sunderland sayonara

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of Benji Kimpioka.

The striker has agreed a move to Sweden where he will link up with top-flight side AIK Fotboll.

The 22-year-old spent six years on Wearside, making 16 first-team appearances and scoring four goals after coming through the ranks.

Kimpioka spent time on loan at the likes of Torquay and Southend, but now departs to the country of his birth where he has played age-group football at international level.

His departure follows Jermain Defoe’s surprise exit from the Stadium of Light last month.

Sunderland sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman said: ‘Benji has been unable to make an impact at first-team level due to incredibly strong competition for places and understandably he has a desire to play regular senior football, so this represents a good opportunity for him.

Ipswich boss and former Manchester United Kieran McKenna has taken Sam Williams to Portman Road from Old Trafford. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

‘He’s a likeable young player who will be missed by his team-mates and club staff, but we wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career.’

Ipswich’s Will thrill

Ipswich Town have pulled off a coup in landing Manchester United’s Sam Williams as their new head of recruitment.

That’s the view of Tractor Boys CEO Mark Ashton after Pompey’s League One rivals announced the key appointment.

Benji Kimpioka. Picture by FRANK REID

Williams goes to Portman Road from Old Trafford with a reputation as one of the game’s bright, young things in football recruitment.

He links up with boss Kieran McKenna who also travelled the same path from the Premier League giants to the Suffolf outfit..

Ashton gave his assessment of Williams to TWTD.co.uk.

He said:’A very, very bright individual with a very high level of IQ.

‘It’s a role that we’ve been looking to fill since I joined the football club. These people are very hard to find, the real good ones are hard to find.

‘We interviewed him a number of times and to persuade him to leave potentially the biggest club on the planet and come to us and be part of this journey I think is a real coup. He’ll be joining in the next couple of weeks.’

Owls may have to hit new heights

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan believes his side are ready to pounce on a play-off place.

But the Scottish international believes it may take a record total to nail down a spot in the top six this term.

The Owls find themselves sixth in the table with seven games remaining this season, with a swathe of sides still harbouring ambitions of extending their season.

When asked if it may take be a landmark total to reach the play-offs, Bannan told Yorkshire Live: ‘Quite possibly. Everybody is performing well in the play-off spots.

‘There is so much up for grabs. We know on our day if we turn up and do what we are good at then we are a match for anybody in the league. Whatever it (the points tally) is, we are confident we can get in there.’

‘We have put ourselves in a great position considering the mid bit of the season when it didn't go to plan.

‘We have worked hard to get back to where we want to be and we are in a good position to strike now.’

