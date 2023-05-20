Yates bar set at £4m

Blackpool are facing up to losing £4m-rated striker Jerry Yates this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15-goal striker is reported to be the subject of interest from the likes of Ipswich, Bristol City and West Brom, according to reports.

That’s after a successful campaign in front of goal, despite the Tangerines being relegated to League One.

Now play-off finalists Luton and Coventry are both monitoring Yates’ situation, ahead of their showdown to reach the Premier League on May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool are said to have already knocked back a £2.5m bid for the 26-year-old - and are sticking firmly to their valuation of the former Swindon man.

The side who are set to vie with Pompey for League One success next term feel they are in a comfortable position to maximise Yates’ value, with the front man having another year on his existing deal - and his club having an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

Jerry Yates. Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport

Oh my Josh! Pompey flop on way to Championship stay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield are in talks to extend Josh Koroma’s stay as his existing deal comes to a close.

The Terriers released their retained list yesterday, detailing news of talks with the attacker to extend his agreement at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Koroma endured a difficult loan spell at Pompey earlier in the season, returning two league goals in 16 appearances.

His dwindling form amid a loss of confidence led to the 24-year-old returning to his parent club in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koroma’s fortunes were revitalised under Neil Warnock over the second half of the campaign, however, scoring four goals as he helped his side stay in the Championship against the odds.

Harry’s on way

Harry Anderson’s exit from Bristol Rovers has been confirmed, after they announced their retained list.

The 26-year-old, who has been touted for a Pompey move in the past, is on his way from the Memorial Ground this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson was part of Joey Barton’s squad as they dramatically earned promotion to League One on the final day of the 2021-22 season.