Latest: Portsmouth rivals set to lose £4m striker as Ipswich Town, Bristol City and West Brom ready swoops with Fratton flop set for Championship future
A Pompey flop could be set to stay in the Championship as Pompey rivals look set to cash in their key asset this summer. It’s the League One latest.
Yates bar set at £4m
Blackpool are facing up to losing £4m-rated striker Jerry Yates this summer.
The 15-goal striker is reported to be the subject of interest from the likes of Ipswich, Bristol City and West Brom, according to reports.
That’s after a successful campaign in front of goal, despite the Tangerines being relegated to League One.
Now play-off finalists Luton and Coventry are both monitoring Yates’ situation, ahead of their showdown to reach the Premier League on May 27.
Blackpool are said to have already knocked back a £2.5m bid for the 26-year-old - and are sticking firmly to their valuation of the former Swindon man.
The side who are set to vie with Pompey for League One success next term feel they are in a comfortable position to maximise Yates’ value, with the front man having another year on his existing deal - and his club having an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.
Oh my Josh! Pompey flop on way to Championship stay
Huddersfield are in talks to extend Josh Koroma’s stay as his existing deal comes to a close.
The Terriers released their retained list yesterday, detailing news of talks with the attacker to extend his agreement at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Koroma endured a difficult loan spell at Pompey earlier in the season, returning two league goals in 16 appearances.
His dwindling form amid a loss of confidence led to the 24-year-old returning to his parent club in January.
Koroma’s fortunes were revitalised under Neil Warnock over the second half of the campaign, however, scoring four goals as he helped his side stay in the Championship against the odds.
Harry’s on way
Harry Anderson’s exit from Bristol Rovers has been confirmed, after they announced their retained list.
The 26-year-old, who has been touted for a Pompey move in the past, is on his way from the Memorial Ground this summer.
Anderson was part of Joey Barton’s squad as they dramatically earned promotion to League One on the final day of the 2021-22 season.
Veteran Paul Coutts, Calum Macdonald, Josh Grant and Grant Ward are among the other names departing Bristol Rovers.