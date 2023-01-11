Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Posh price tag

Peterborough have slapped a £5m price tag on star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Championship side Sunderland during the window as they eye a replacement for Ellis Simms.

The forward has been in impressive form in front of goal for the Posh this term, netting 15 times in 30 outings in all competitions.

Clarke-Harris was previously linked with the Black Cats 12-months-ago but a move failed to come to fruition.

Now boss Darren Ferguson is adamant his prized asset will come at a valuable cost but would be sold if the price was met.

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: ‘There is no pressure to sell anyone.

‘I have been told we can keep every player, although at a club of this size every player will have a valuation and if that valuation is met they will be sold.

‘If someone did bid £5 million for Jonno – and I’m not for one minute saying that someone has – he’d be sold.

‘That’s how it will always be here, but the club are not looking to sell anyone at all.’

From Sheffield to Milan

Sheffield Wednesday star Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is attracting strong interest from clubs across England and Europe.

Sky Sports have reported the midfielder has been tracked by the likes of AC Milan, PSV, Besiktas and Antalyaspor along with a number of sides from the Championship and Premier League.

This term, the 21-year-old has netted five goals in 26 outings for Darren Moore’s promotion hopefuls, which included a double against Pompey on the opening day.

After arriving at Hillsborough from Manchester City in 2020, Dele-Bashiru’s current deal is set to expire in the summer, with the Owls keen to reward him with fresh terms.

It is believed the attacking midfielder is assessing his options as to where the next stage of his career lies.

Addicks ambitions

Charlton are closing in on a move for Blackburn defender Tayo Edun, according to South London Press.

It has been reported that the Addicks are now set to land the 24-year-old on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

However, following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, boss Dean Holden quickly denied those reports.

He told the South London Press: ‘I’ve not seen it. Can you imagine me taking my focus away from preparing for Manchester United? That’s negligible, that’s a sackable offence.

‘All my focus was on this game and when I wake up in the morning I’ll be doing that for Barnsley.