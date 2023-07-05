The Blues have made nine signings so far in the market and have completed the most deals in League One.

As their third tier rivals look to continue their business, we’ve taken a look at the main headlines across the division.

Saudi switch

Wigan midfielder Max Power has become the first League One player to make the switch to Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old has confirmed the move to Saudi Arabian second-tier outfit Al-Qadsiah FC, who recently announced former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler as their new boss.

The ex-Sunderland man, who had his contract mutually terminated with the Latics, was believed to be at the heart of Shaun Maloney’s plans at the DW Stadium but has opted instead to make the move to the Middle East.

Power took to social media to explain his decision as the club begin life in League One under new ownership.

Max Power.

‘Thanks to everyone who has supported me over two spells at this great club," he wrote.

‘After what was a very difficult season both on and off the pitch, I've decided a fresh start was best for both parties.

‘I leave the club amicably and on good terms. Players come and go, but the club will always remain. And up until a few weeks ago, that looked at risk.

‘I'm delighted Mike Danson has bought the club for the many great staff members who work tirelessly behind the scenes, especially the staff at the Academy.

‘The importance of the takeover cannot be taken for granted and I hope lessons are learnt so you, as a fanbase, can continue to support the club you love.

‘I wish Shaun and his staff all the best for the season, and especially the players, many of whom I've made great relationships with over the last two years.

‘Once a Tic, Max.’

No Derby deal

Ipswich are not interested in selling Freddie Ladapo this summer, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

The 30-year-old is believed to be on the radar of Derby, who are managed by the striker’s former boss Paul Warne, along with a host of other clubs.

The ex-Rotherham man has spent 12 months at Portman Road, where he netted 17 times in League One last term. Reports suggest the Tractor Boys are in no mood to sell and will not entertain any offers this summer.

Swansea switch

Swansea have completed the signing of versatile Exeter defender Josh Key.

The right-back has penned a three-year deal, which also includes a club option of a further 12 months, with the Swans. He was offered fresh terms to remain with the League One outfit but opted against signing fresh terms and joins the Welsh outfit on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at St James Park and amassed 149 first-team appearances over an eight-year period.