Massimo Luongo has joined Ipswich on trial. Pic Steve Ellis

Tractor Boys weigh up Mass signing

Ipswich Town are running the rule over midfielder Massimo Luongo ahead of the January window.

The Australian international is spending a period on trial at Portman Road in an effort to earn a contract with the League One high-fliers.

Luongo moved to Middlesbrough on a short-term agreement at the start of September as a free agent, after leaving Sheffield Wednesday following a three-year stay at Hillsborough.

Now TWTD.co.uk are reporting the 30-year-old is training with Kieran McKenna’s side, as the former QPR, Spurs and Swindon man’s contract at the Riverside comes to a close in the new year.

Jackson on way to MK?

MK Dons are considering a move to make Leeds coach Mark Jackson their next manager.

The side who picked up a 2-0 win over Pompey last Saturday are looking for a successor to Liam Manning after he was sacked.

Jackson is under consideration to football transfer reporter, Alan Nixon, after making his way through the Elland Road ranks.

Former Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson is also reportedly under consideration for the position.

Meth denies Mo Charlton link

Former Sunderland director Charlie Methven has stated he would consider investing in Charlton.

But the man who has been reported to be involved in a bid for Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour to buy the Addicks has denied any links to the man who is set to become treasurer of the Conservative Party.

In an exclusive interview with the South London Press. The former Black Cats part owner said: ‘I have seen the speculation linking me with Mohamed Mansour and becoming chief exec of Charlton.

‘In truth I had never even heard of Mr Mansour, and have no intention of becoming an exec at CAFC or anywhere else for that matter.

‘I know Thomas Sandgaard a bit ‐ I met him when Sunderland played Charlton a couple of years back and he had just taken over ownership.

‘A few weeks ago we caught up for the first time in a while, and I advised him to hire some experienced senior execs to run the club.

‘I don’t think that was especially revolutionary advice, but he took it and I recommended a few candidates I had come across during my time in football.

‘Ed Warrick (new Charlton finance director) and I were both consultants at Spurs together a few years back.

