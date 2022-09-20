Instead the Hampshire Senior Cup encounter is likely to be held in November as the Blues seek to rejig their fixture list.

It was in July when the fierce neighbours were drawn against each other in the second round of the competition.

However, with hosts Pompey travelling to Burton in League One on September 13, that proposal was unrealistic.

It is understood Tuesday, October 11 was then pinpointed for the meeting between south-coast rivals.

Yet with postponed matches against Barnsley and Bolton requiring rescheduling, plus a visit to Charlton switched to a Monday night (October 17), the date has changed once more.

And November is now being targeted to host the Hampshire Senior Cup game.

Brandon Haunstrup gives chase in Pompey's Carabao Cup match against Southampton at Fratton Park in September 2019. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Danny Cowley told The News: ‘We were meant to be playing Southampton in October, but that has been postponed.

‘We’re looking at rescheduling a number of first-team matches, plus Charlton is now on a Monday night, which also affects the Hampshire Senior Cup game being played that week.

‘These are Academy fixtures, ultimately, and we see it as a cup competition for them, it’s a great opportunity for our young players to play in front of supporters and a crowd.

‘However, we will support them with some senior players. I really like the fact that some senior players can play and get the game time they need, while also helping the young players.

‘The exact make-up of our side depends on the scheduling, the opponent, the venue – all these kinds of things.

‘That’s why we want to do well in the competition because we know the better we do, the more experiences the young players get, such as playing at AFC Stoneham and Farnborough.

‘It was great for us to see those games last season and watch the young players in those environments.’

Pompey reached the quarter-finals of the competition in 2021-22, before losing 4-0 at Farnborough.

In last year’s second round, they squeezed past Basingstoke Town 5-4 via a penalty shoot-out after the match finished goalless in September 2021.

Pompey’s starting XI that night at The Winklebury Stadium included Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme, Connor Ogilvie, Clark Robertson, Alex Bass and Paul Downing.

