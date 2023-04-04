The Football League have announced the television giant as the preferred bidder, beating off interest from streaming services including DAZN, Viaplay, TNT Sports and Apple.

It has been revealed Sky will now enter a month of exclusivity with the league to discuss a deal beyond 2024.

The broadcaster's current Football League five-year deal worth £595m comes to a close at the end of next season.

Sky Sports currently showcase 138 live matches across the three divisions for £119m-per season, although many clubs in League One and League Two rarely televised.

Pompey have had three league contests broadcast live so far this term, but have failed to win any of them.

Following news of Sky Sports’ exclusivity, the EFL released a statement on Monday, which read: ‘The EFL has now completed a full and comprehensive review of the multiple ITT submissions received as part of its broadcast rights sales process from 2024 onwards.

‘The League will now enter into an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder, Sky Sports. No further comment will be made on this matter at the current time.’

Sky Sports have held the rights to show live EFL fixtures since 2002, but, following a recent proposal from the league, that relationship looked to be on edge.

The Football League told bidders last October that it would be open to ending the 3pm Saturday blackout of matches – making all 1,610 contests across all three divisions available to watch.

And speculation of disapproval from Sky grew when, in February, the Football League sent out invitations to tender three-to-five year deals with streaming services.

Just last week, DAZN launched a bid to buy the rights to broadcast every fixture in the Football League – matching their £200m price-tag.

But, just as the streaming service looked to have found a way into English football, their hopes have since been dashed with Sky Sports looking to extend their coverage.

