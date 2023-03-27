The Blues attacking talent explained there’s been no discussions over a new deal as his existing agreement comes to a close. Jacobs is one of 14 players with their deals up this summer, with the former Derby, Wolves and Wigan man expecting clarity on his situation nearer to the end of term.

He said: ‘It’s one where it will be assessed at the end of the season, because we’ve still got a chance of being in the mix. My contract is up like quite a few of us, so the closer we get to the end of the season I guess there will be a decision.

‘We’ll have a chat when that comes, but there’s been no discussions at the moment. There’s quite a few in the same boat as me, people will be dealt with as when, I’d imagine.’

Jacobs stressed he’s comfortable with waiting over clarity over his Pompey future. he 2020 arrival feels he needs to focus on helping his side end the season well, before considering what lies ahead for him.

Jacobs added: ‘If you put too much pressure on the situation it starts to reflect on the pitch, it will start to reflect on how I am at home with your family.

‘You have to be open minded, because football is one of those sports where one minute you can have a club and the next minute they take someone else. You could not have a club and then someone takes you, you just never know how it will pan out. You know what football is like, it changes every day.’