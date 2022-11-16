Pompey target dealt injury setback

Summer Pompey target Kyle Joseph could be facing surgery after being stretchered off at Shrewsbury last week.

The man who Danny Cowley trailed in the summer and has scored six goals this season - including an impressive effort at Fratton Park last month - suffered the setback after a challenge by Tom Flanagan at New Meadow.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Championship Swansea, may well have to go under the knife moving forward.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson explained the striker is due to see a specialist to decide his fate.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail: ‘We’ve got to wait for a bit of swelling to go down.

‘It’s so complex the injury, to have or not to have surgery, we’ll wait on a second opinion on that.

Kyle Joseph

‘It’s coming up soon, when he’ll go to London and have another opinion and another look at it.’

Posh boy turns down the dosh

Peterborough starlet Charlie O’Connell is set to depart after rejecting a lengthy double-your-money deal.

The Posh have been dealt a blow with the 19-year-old defender rejecting several offers for a new contract, as his existing deal comes to a close next summer.

Manager Grant McCann believes the promising talent’s had his head turned by his agent.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘It’s been a disappointing few months for him.

‘We offered him a new four-and-a-half-year deal pretty much straight after the Plymouth game but unfortunately, Charlie is not going to sign.

‘He’s obviously been told by his agent that there’s Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after him. That’s really frustrating for us as we see a real pathway for Charlie.

‘He’s been offered two or three different contracts. I’ve tried with Charlie quite a few times to talk him round because his line is that he doesn’t see a pathway- which I find hard to believe. He’s played in three of the game so far this season, there is a clear pathway for him.

‘We think so much of him as a boy and a player. Unfortunately, I’ve seen it before at my last club at Hull, you try and give the boys as much advice as you can but unfortunately, they will listen to people that probably don’t give them the advice that they should be getting at this stage of their career.

‘It’s frustrating because he’s such a nice kid Charlie and that’s just what happens in football sometimes – agents can get involved and sway them to reject a contract that is actually double the money he is on. I respect his decision and we will focus on others.’

Rams wait on defender

Derby full-back Haydon Roberts is an injury concern ahead of his side’s trip to Pompey.

The Brighton loanee was withdrawn in his team’s 5-0 FA Cup success over Torquay at Pride Park.

Boss Paul Warne told Derbyshire Live: ‘He (Roberts) just felt a bit hammy then he said he felt alright. I then said if you felt alright you should have stopped the cross.

‘We decided between us not to take any risks so brought him off and put Craig Forsyth on. I had the joy of taking him back off which must be a career first.