Triallist to Charlton

Summer Pompey triallist Terell Thomas has agreed a move to Charlton Athletic.

The defender spent time trying to earn a deal at Fratton Park, after finishing last term with Reading in the Championship.

Danny Cowley looked elsewhere for his defensive recruits, however, with Addicks boss Ben Garner now moving to bring in the 26-year-old.

He told Charlton’s official site: ‘Terell joins us to provide greater depth and competition in the centre-back position. He has trained with us for the last three weeks so is already integrated with the squad.

‘Being a former academy player he knows the club well. Terell has good experience playing from League Two through to the Championship and we are very pleased to welcome him into the squad.’

O’Brien goes Green

Terell Thomas. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Forest Green have bolstered their front line by landing forward Sean O’Brien.

The 20-year-old moves to the League One new boys, after leaving Championship outfit Millwall.

O’Neil turned out for the Lions’ under-18 and under-21 sides, before being released at the end of last term,

Boss Ian Burchill told Forest Green’s official site: ‘Sean impressed us and we think he has a lot of potential.

‘He's a clever footballer who's very comfortable on the ball and has a lot of positive attributes.’

Southampton swoop

Cheltenham academy coach Pete Haynes has joined Southampton.

Haynes moves to Pompey’s fierce rivals as their under-18 coach, ending a long association with the Robins.

He told the club’s official site: 'I feel the legacy is put in place by all staff through the programmes that are delivered holistically across the age groups, where there are key golden threads of development on and off the pitch from U9s to U18s.

'All Cheltenham Town Academy age groups have an identity that look the same and put individual player development at the forefront of all we do and I believe all staff champion this at every age group.