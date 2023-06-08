Latest: Portsmouth's transfer conviction as Notts County attacker surfaces amid busy period behind scenes

That’s the view of chief executive Andy Cullen as the Blues hectically work behind the scenes on a number of deals, with a busy summer of business on the horizon.

Notts County attacker Ruben Rodrigues is the latest on a growing lists of names to be mentioned, with a host of sides said to be interested in the 26-year-old.

The News understands, however, no deals are currently close to getting over the line at this stage.

There is no undue concern about that, though, with this period traditionally a quiet one in terms of completed activity and the window not opening until June 14.

That’s when players can officially be registered, though 34 deals have been confirmed for next season since the start of May - but just one in League One.

Pompey boss John Mousinho privately believes getting the first deal over the line will be central to seeing business accelerate.

With a number of options considered in each area of differing value, completing one signing will then give greater clarity to how far the boat can be pushed out in other areas when juggling the playing budget.

Ruben Rodrigues has been touted as a Pompey target. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Mousinho feels that could create a domino effect, which could lead to other targets reacting to the movement which is anticipated to unfold.

Cullen explained discussions are progressing and the key movers at Pompey are in harmony, through a period where free agents tend to be the main area of focus. Once the best of those are snapped up the players who cost fees will likely come into focus.

Cullen said: ‘We’re in a really good position.

‘We’re working hard at the things we can influence - the thing we can influence is creating conditions for success as best we can.

‘We’ve got alignment with Rich Hughes and John Mousinho, working closely with the people who have to do the deals like (chief operating officer) Tony Brown and myself.