Pompey continued their promotion push with another excellent win on Saturday, beating play-off-chasing Oxford United 2-1 at Fratton Park. Substitute Christian Saydee netted his first league goal of the season to win it just past the hour mark, after Cameron Brannagan's penalty cancelled out Callum Lang's early opener.

A seventh league win in nine unbeaten games has seen Pompey cement their place at the top of League One and they remain seven points clear of Derby County in second. But there remains little room for error with the Rams, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers all picking up three points over the weekend.