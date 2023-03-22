News you can trust since 1877
LATEST: Premier League clubs eye double raid on Portsmouth rivals after £8m bid - season over for former Blues target in big blow to League One outfit’s late play-off hopes

There’s match reaction, transfer talk and a blow to a side quietly moving into the play-off picture. Here’s the latest League One news.

By Jordan Cross
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 2 min read

Posh turn down the dosh

Premier League clubs are eyeing raids for Peterborough’s fast-emerging talent.

Posh owner, Darragh MacAnthony, has revealed midfielder Hector Kyprianou and attacking talent Kwame Poku are generating interest from the highest level of the English game.

That’s after MacAnthony knocked back an £8m offer for defender Ronnie Edwards, who has been trailed by Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Speaking on his The Hard Truth - Inside The Football Industry podcast, the Irishman said: ‘I turned down an £8m bid for Ronnie Edwards in August.

‘A top-end League One club made four offers for Jack Taylor up to just short of £2m in January, but I turned that down as he’s worth more.

‘There was a bid of millions for Jonson Clarke-Harris just five hours before the transfer deadline, but I rejected that because I want to win promotion.

Kwame Poku is attracting Premier League interest. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
‘We’ve always had a great pipeline of assets. Premier League clubs have watched Hector Kyprianou and talked about Kwame Poku.’

Bayliss blow

Tom Bayliss’ campaign is over in a blow to Shrewsbury’s late-season surge up the table.

The former Pompey target is set to undergo surgery next week, after damaging his ankle ligaments against Morecambe.

It’s a setback for Steve Cotterill’s side who have flown up the table off the back of six league wins on the spin, and eight successes and two draws from their last 13 outings.

Bayliss, who was considered by Danny Cowley on more than one occasion in his Pompey managerial tenure, moved to New Meadow from Preston last summer.

The 23-year-old bagged seven goals in 41 appearances for the Shrews, until his season came to a premature end.

Cotterill told the Shropshire Star: ‘Tom Bayliss went down to London and had his consultation yesterday.

‘He has now been pencilled in for an operation next Tuesday (March 28), as that will hopefully give his ankle enough time to settle down.

‘We are really pleased that he will be able to go for surgery relatively quickly, and that he will be back raring to go in pre-season.

‘Tom has had a very good first season for us, having not played a lot of football over the past few years.

‘He has been an influential figure on and off the pitch, and we are looking forward to having him back next season.'

Cole’s surprise for goal

Devante Cole was surprised Sheffield Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson gave him the chance to get on the scoresheet as Barnsley ended their promotion rival’s 23-game unbeaten run.

Cole got the opener in the Tykes’ 4-2 success which allowed Plymouth to take top spot, and the striker told Sky Sports he was pleased to see Dawson make a call to leave his line as the narrow tightened for his angled opener.

He said: ‘To be fair I was thinking “Why has the keeper come out?”. When he came out I wanted to go between his legs and luckily it went there.’

