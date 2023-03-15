LATEST: Premier League starlet lined up for League One as Portsmouth boss contender speaks after rival move

Sides on prowl for Premier League youngster

Wolves prospect Dexter Lembikisa is being earmarked for a League One loan.

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut this term for his side in a 2-0 loss against Arsenal.

That has arrived amid eight appearances for his side, with the right-back also catching the eye of new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Clubs are keen on signing Lembikisa, with Burton Albion reported to be among the interested parties by the Express & Star.

Lopetegui was keen to keep the player as cover over the rest of this season, but a loan deal looks to be on the cards next term.

Main Man gives U’s plan

Thiago Alcantara is challenged by Wolves starlet Dexter Lembikisa. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liam Manning has outlined the qualities he believes can keep Oxford in League One.

The man who was in the running to become Pompey’s new boss watched his new side lose 3-2 against Derby on Saturday.

With Oxford three points outside of the drop zone, Manning stressed the importance of cool heads through the run-in.

Manning told the Oxford Mail: ‘When you get in this period, there’s so much emphasis on the points and winning games, your energy goes into that rather than the most important thing for me which is the actual actions to do that.

‘That’s a big thing for me, a focus on turning up and practising the behaviours you need to do at the weekend and then when it comes three o’clock on Saturday, it’s about delivering that and executing the game plan.

‘Of course, we want people emotionally invested, people who care and people willing to go above and beyond but at the same point, not to the detriment of the discipline that’s required to go and win the match.

‘Emotions are a really powerful thing and something that we all have to have – we have to care, we have to be fully invested and we have to show it at times, but they can also deter from performance.

‘It’s a really powerful and big thing you have to control, and that definitely comes with age and experience, and time.’

Blackett-Taylor confident he’s not out

Charlton danger man Corey Blackett-Taylor is hopeful his withdrawal against Morecambe was precautionary.

The winger bagged two goals in the Addicks’ 4-1 success against the strugglers last night, but was then taken off after 56 minutes.

Blackett-Taylor told Charlton TV: ‘It’s a bit too early to update (on his potential injury).