Chaz not for Gas

Bristol Rovers have passed up the chance to sign Charlie Austin.

The veteran front man looks set to move to Swindon Town, after having a period on trial with Joey Barton’s side.

Austin recently left Australian outfit Brisbane Roar, with the former QPR, Burnley, Southampton and West Brom man now close to rejoining the club he moved into the pro ranks with in 2009.

Barton told Bristol Live: ‘We had Charlie Austin in the other day, he came and trained with us. He’s probably made the right call signing for Swindon but we needed to have a look at him to see what he’s about.

‘I played with Chaz, great goalscorer, he’ll do a fantastic job at Swindon. For us, we’ve got a lot of players in that frontline and what I didn’t want to happen was Charlie come back from Australia, sign for Swindon, bag a load of goals and we didn’t get a chance to have a look at him.

‘We’ve had a look at him, not for us, but that’s the area where we’re stacked.’

Charlie Austin

Gers looking for keeper Bolt-on

Rangers are readying a January move for keeper James Trafford, according to reports.

The Manchester City talent has made a big impression on loan at Bolton Wanderers this year.

Trafford has made 46 appearances for the Trotters, since the 20-year-old agreed a temporary move last January.

That returned seven clean sheets from 22 appearances last term, with 11 shutouts returned from 24 games this season.

Trafford’s form has alerted the Scottish giants, according to the Daily Mail, who have two veteran keepers at present in Allan McGregor, 40, and Jon McLaughlin, 35.

Owen going to EFL

League One pair Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic are on the trail of non-league powerhouse Tyrese Owen.

And League Two side Bradford City are keen on the 23-year-old, who has impressed for Kingstonian this term.

Owen has bagged 10 goals so far this term and is a free agent at present, as he turns out in the Isthmian League premier division on non-contract term.