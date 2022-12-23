£4m striker hope set to move

Manchester City’s Morgan Rogers is set to return to the EFL in the new year, according to reports.

The striker, who was signed from West Brom for £4m in 2019, is ready to gain more loan experience away from the Etihad.

Rogers spent the first half of the campaign in City’s academy after previously spending time League One experience with Lincoln.

Now the 20-year-old, who made just a single Championship start while on loan at Bournemouth last term, is ready to gain more minutes out on loan to aid his development, reports The Real EFL.

Ex-Premier League start added to Fleet

Fleetwood have appointed Jonathan Walters as their new technical director.

Morgan Rogers, who has spent time in League One, is set to leave Manchester City on loan. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The former Stoke, Burnley and Ipswich striker is set to bring a wealth of experience in the game to the Cod Army.

Fleetwood chairman, Andy Pilley, told the club’s official site they were pleased to attract someone of Walters’ calibre to the club.

He said: ‘We are delighted to welcome such a well respected name in the game to the club in a role which we feel is hugely important.

‘Jonathan is an experienced and knowledgeable character who can help the club move to the next level in structure, recruitment and sporting success on the pitch.

‘Fleetwood Town were one of the first League One clubs to appoint a Technical Director in Gretar Steinsson back in 2015, and we felt now was the right time to bring the role back.

‘It’s a hugely exciting appointment.’

Pole to depart?

Paul Warne has revealed there’s January interest in Polish international Krystian Bielik.

The £8m midfielder is currently on loan at Birmingham, where he’s made 19 appearances this season.

Warne laughed off talk of a player-plus-cash deal involving Plymouth loanee Sam Cosgrove as transfer tittle-tattle.

He told Derbyshire Live: ‘I spoke to him (Bielik) while he was at the World Cup, but there's been no real change.

‘But there are a few clubs showing interest in him as you would expect. He has been playing at the World Cup, but there's nothing new to say.

‘I got told about Bielik and we're taking half of Birmingham's team, which is great. I'm not aware of any Birmingham players I'm trying to sign but I'm also not aware that I'm trying to swap Bielik out the squad.

