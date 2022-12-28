Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Marriott’s move

Jack Marriott is set to depart Peterborough next month, according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

The striker has expressed his desire to depart the Western Homes Stadium for a second time, after not being guaranteed game time by Grant McCann.

The 28-year-old had featured in every Posh game this season before he was omitted from the squad for Monday’s 1-1 draw against Charlton.

Marriott has previously departed United for £5m in 2018. While figures won’t reach the same number, McCann claimed the forward will leave in January.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘I had a conversation with Jack as we’re approaching the January window. It was an honest conversation and we have total respect for each other.

Jack Marriott.

‘Jack is in a position now where he needs to play football. There’s quite a bit of interest in him and we can’t guarantee he’s going to start every week.

‘I’m a fair person and I’ll always be open and honest with people and if that’s the case then there are no issues. We'll see where it goes.’

Addicks’ ambition

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera has insisted there will be a ‘decision to make’ over loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s future at Charlton.

The winger has impressed at The Valley in the opening months of his temporary stay, netting five goals in 19 League One games.

This has seen interest in the 20-year-old rise, with Hull and Millwall keeping tabs on his progress.

But the Eagles head coach has admitted it would be wrong to bring an end to his stay with the Addicks if he can’t obtain regular game time elsewhere.

He told London News Online: ‘There is a reflection about the decision to make.

‘Of course, he is doing really well. It’s important for him to keep playing. At this age, to keep progressing, you need to play every week.

‘To call him back, and to play one game in every six or seven, will not be the right decision. The discussion has to be: “What can be the next challenge for him?”.

‘But, at the moment, he is in a really good place with good support around him. He is enjoying his football – that is really good for him.’

Owls fend off Robins

Bristol City have ended their interest in Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, according to Bristol World.

The Robins were also joined by Championship rivals Blackpool, who still remain keen to land the 21-year-old next month.

The Tangerines have reportedly had two bids for the Manchester City academy graduate rejected, with their second believed to be in the region of £1m.

Dele-Bashiru’s current deal at Hillsborough is set to expire at the end of the season, but Darren Moore has previously claimed they’re in talks over a new contract.