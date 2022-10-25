Here are the main headlines.

Enough’s enough for Coleman

We’re all familiar with John Coleman’s famous ‘I’m rapidly falling out of love with football’ speech, well the Accrington boss has been at it again.

Following Stanley’s 3-1 defeat to Peterborough, the head coach was irritated after Posh’s third goal was given in controversial circumstances.

Indeed, that has left Coleman once again questioning his love for the game, insisting he’s ‘starting to hate football’.

Speaking to Peterborough Telegraph, he said: ‘I’m more dejected about the inconsistency in the decisions we’re having to put up with every week – and there’s nothing you can do about it.

‘Officials have a very difficult job, but you just get the feeling everything that can go against you does.

Refereeing performances have left John Coleman questioning his love for football.

‘It’s getting to the point where I’m starting to hate football because it’s so unfair – that’s not just me as a manager, but also when I watch it as a fan.

‘It’s not the game I was brought up to love.’

Derby down in the dumps

Derby boss Paul Warne has slammed his side’s display against Exeter.

The Rams were frustratingly held to a goalless draw at Pride Park, a result which dropped them to 10th in the table.

The County head coach was quick to criticise his team’s first-half performance, but was pleased with their reaction after the break, despite failing to find a winner.

He told Derbyshire Live: ‘I was hugely frustrated, disappointed and a bit hurt. I thought our first-half performance was abhorrent.

‘At half-time, we had to get some pace and endeavour into our play and we changed the system.

‘We tried to get at them and I thought we were significantly better. If we lose a game playing like that and I know it wasn't pretty at times because the lads were trying to put 90 minutes into 45.’

Humphrey the hero

Eighteen-year-old Cameron Humphreys stole headlines as Ipswich beat Port Vale 3-2.

The youngster was handed his first EFL start for the Tractor Boys and netted on league debut at Vale Park.

‘Delighted’ boss Kieran McKenna led the praise after the game as Town continued their impressive start to the season.

‘A wonderful goal, a great assist, but his all-round performance really was just fantastic to watch, the effort and endeavour that he put into the match as he does every day in training.

‘I think he showed tonight what he shows us every day.