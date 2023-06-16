Here are all the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Double departure

Northampton are braced for the double departure of Ali Koiki and Tom King this summer.

The duo have been offered fresh terms to remain at Sixfields but are yet to accept their improved deals with the League One newbees.

Koiki was linked with a switch to Pompey ahead of the transfer window, but The News has since understood John Mousinho’s men are not looking to pursue a move.

The left-back has spent two years with the Cobblers but injury issues have limited him to just 74 outings in all competitions. He is undecided over his future.

Meanwhile goalkeeper King is on international duty but is also reviewing his Northampton future. But Cobblers boss Jon Brady has insisted the club will not push the boat out to keep the duo this summer.

Ali Koiki.

He told Northampton Chronicle and Echo: Tom is away on international duty at the moment and Ali has within a week to make his decision. We are just waiting on that at the moment.

‘I would rather they go and explore their options and if they really want to be here, we’ll receive them with open arms and that’s the way I want it to be.

‘If they’re happy to go elsewhere, then we have to accept that, but I think it’ll probably be towards the end of next week when we’ll have an answer for everyone.’

Flick’s figures

Bolton are reportedly interested in a move for Schalke talent Florian Flick. German news outlet Bild have claimed the Whites have inquired over a deal to sign the 23-year-old in the transfer window.

The midfielder has 12 months remaining on his current terms at the VELTINS Arena but a seven-figure fee will be required to secure his signature.

Flick has spent three years with Schalke after making the move from SV Waldhof Mannheim in 2020. He’s registered 42 outings for the Bundesliga outfit but spent the second half of last term with German second-tier outfit FC Nuremberg.

Barnsley back out

Barnsley have ruled out a move for striker Aaron Pressley.

That’s according to the Barnsley Chronicle, who have reported the rumours linking the Tykes to the 21-year-old are wide of the mark.

Michael Duff’s men were linked with a move earlier in the month along with Cheltenham, Wycombe, Stockport and Sutton.

Pressley spent the second half of last term on loan with Accrington, where he scored six goals in 22 outings for Accy.