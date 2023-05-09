Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Collins’ to come at a cost

Joey Barton has insisted clubs must meet Bristol Rovers’ high valuation should they want to sign prized asset Aaron Collins.

The forward edged Barry Bannan and Jonson Clarke-Harris to claim the League On Player of the Season award after an impressive campaign.

Indeed, he netted 16 goals in 46 league outings for the Gas, after being linked with Pompey last summer. Now the 25-year-old is attracting heavy Championship interest, with Stoke reportedly keen.

And Barton believes Collins’ valuation should be greater than the £4m fee Burnley paid for Scott Twine 12-months-ago.

He told BristolWorld: ‘It’s going to depend on the fee. We’re in a great spot in terms of they’ll pay a premium for him.

Aaron Collins.

‘Scott Twine didn’t get Player of the Year in League One and didn’t score or assist as many goals as Aaron. He probably won’t get capped, he’s English isn’t he Scott Twine? He won’t get capped by England unless he’s struck by a lightning bolt.

‘Whereas Aaron in the near future could be a full international. If he signs for a bigger team than us, the likelihood is he is going to get an international cap.

‘They need to pay correctly if these clubs want him. I’m imagining there will be a deal to be struck. Wael (al-Qadi - Bristol Rovers owner) certainly doesn’t need the money. We’re in a good position from that, we’ve got him contractually secure.

‘He’s a great lad and if the price is right it’s going to be tough for us, but I’m hoping no one meets his asking price and Aaron comes back.’

May day

Alfie May has revealed he wants to make the next step in his career and move away from Cheltenham.

The 29-year-old scored 20 goals in 39 league outings for the Robins during the campaign and has since been linked with a host of clubs including Derby, Wrexham, Millwall and Birmingham.

Last week the striker was videoed with Pompey fans, which prompted calls from some fans on social media to make the swoop.

And May has since claimed he will be looking to further his career away from Whaddon Road.

Speaking to GloucestershireLive, he said: ‘There will be a lot of question marks over my future now, but whatever happens, the club knows it’s got a special place in my heart.

‘You never know in football and I would honestly love to finish my career here, but I want that next move.’

Oxford options

Oxford United are keen to make a summer swoop for Kyle Joseph.

The forward spent the campaign on loan from Swansea, where he scored nine goals in 38 league appearances.

And U’s boss Liam Manning has revealed he would be open to making a move for the 21-year-old in the window.

He said to Oxford Mail: ‘Kyle’s done great for us and there’s no snobbery around the fact he loves running. He’s been terrific to work with and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.

‘He’s someone that will progressively get better and it’s one of those where we have to go away and look at the situation.’

Joseph was - last summer – linked with a move to Pompey and currently has two-years remaining on his current deal at Swansea.

Dons departure

MK Dons have announced the sacking of manager Mark Jackson following their relegation to League Two.

The 45-year-old arrived at Stadium MK in December – replacing Liam Manning at the helm.

However, he was unable to guide the Dons out of their relegation dogfight as they dropped into the bottom four on the final day of the season.