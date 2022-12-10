Here are the headlines with all the latest rumours from across League One.

Millers meet up

Rotherham boss Matty Taylor has ruled out a January swoop for Exeter ace Jevani Brown.

The pair shared plenty of success together at St James Park, where they secured promotion from League Two last term before the head coach swapped Devon for Yorkshire earlier this season.

The striker has impressed in League One, scoring nine goals in 19 outings to date and is one of the league's top scorers.

That has seen speculation of a move away increase with a potential reunion with former boss Taylor on the cards.

However, in a club fans’ forum, Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis revealed the Millers won’t make a swoop for Brown next month but will instead wait wait until the summer when he becomes a free agent.

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor has ruled out a January swoop for Exeter striker Jevani Brown.

He posted: ‘Exeter City’s Jevani Brown unlikely to be a January target for Rotherham, says boss Matt Taylor at the fans' forum. But don’t rule out Millers making a move for him at the end of the season.’

Barnsley boss’ hopes

Michael Duff is confident his Barnsley side won’t have to sell any players in January.

The Tykes were faced with addressing a £7m to £8m shortfall in the summer, which saw the departures of key players following their relegation from the Championship.

However, following discussions with the board, the head coach insists he is not looking to sell any of his main assets next month.

Duff told the Yorkshire Post: ‘There's probably two to ask. There's me, I don't want to sell anyone and then there's the club.

‘I don't know the financial situation of the club. We have had conversations and I don't think anyone will be sold. But I can’t guarantee anything as money talks.

‘If someone comes in with a £10m bid for one of my players, then I don't think you are going to turn it down.

‘So it will have to be a really good asking price. We want to keep the group together.

‘We had a lot of changes in the summer and don't want a lot of changes again in January.’

Bolton’s January ambitions

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has already made positive inroads on the club’s January targets.

Wanderers are seeking reinforcement after George Thomason was ruled out for a significant period on the sidelines with a knee issue, adding to their list of four injured absentees.

With the mounting injury concerns, the Trotters head coach insists he wants to strengthen when the window opens next month.

He told The Bolton News: ‘We know what we want at the moment, and we have done the work on that, but the last week tells me everything I need to know about football and how things change overnight.

‘We are constantly making contingency plans, but we know what we want and there have been several positive conversations regarding the ones we have highlighted and targeted.