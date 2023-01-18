Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Whittaker’s wish

Scottish giants Rangers have set their sights on former Plymouth winger Morgan Whittaker.

The Daily Record have reported the Gers have had a seven-figure bid rejected by Swansea for the 22-year-old.

It is believed the valuation for the summer Pompey target remains at a distance with talks between the two clubs in their premature stages.

Boss Michael Beale has identified the youngster as a top asset to add to his forward ranks this month as he looks to reignite their campaign.

But it appears the Welsh outfit are unwilling to let Whittaker go after his impressive loan spell in the first half of the campaign with the Pilgrims, but he is claimed to be keen to move north of the border.

The winger was one of the standout performers in Steven Schumacher’s table-topping side during the first half of the season, netting nine goals in 25 league outings before being recalled.

The former Derby forward had been linked with Pompey, alongside Swansea team-mate Kyle Joseph, in the summer as Danny Cowley looked to strengthen his attacking department.

Dons dismissal

Bolton have ruled out a move for AFC Wimbledon forward Ayoub Assal, according to The Bolton News.

The Whites were a number of clubs believed to be interested in the want-away play-maker, who is keen to depart the League Two outfit this month.

Removing his association with the Dons on social media had sparked claims of a departure from south London, despite their push for a return to League One.

However, a move to the University of Bolton Stadium doesn’t look on the cards, although boss Ian Evatt is keen to add to his side before deadline day.

Wanderers have already recruited Randell Williams from Hull and Dan N’Lundulu on loan from Southampton during the window as they increase their chances of promotion.

Assal still has 18-months remaining on his current deal at Plough Lane and has scored 10 times in 31 outings this term.

Holden’s hopes

Charlton and League One rivals Cheltenham look set to miss out on Fulham defender Ibane Bowat.

West London Sport have reported the Cottagers’ 19-year-old talent looks to be instead heading to Europe to further his career.

The centre-back now looks set to sign on loan for Dutch second-tier outfit FC Den Bosch, who sit 18th in the league below the Eredivisie.

