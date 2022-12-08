Blades go for a Burton to bolster options

Sheffield United are plotting a raid on Burton’s Terry Taylor, according to reports.

The 21-year-old midfielder has emerged at the Pirelli Stadium this season, and has come to the attention of potential suitors.

Taylor will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, making the January window the time for the Brewers to cash in if they want a financial return for their asset.

The Wales under-21 captain has made 23 appearances this term, with the former Wolves man clocking up nearly 100 senior appearances despite being in his formative professional years.

And, according to Football Insider the Blades are now ready to pounce in an effort to boost their bid to reach the Premier League.

Hillsborough won’t be defender’s next Port of call

Burton's Terry Taylor. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday are set to miss out on defender Ryan Porteous.

The Hibs central defender is attracting interest from a host of sides including the Owls, Luton, Millwall, Stoke and Celtic.

But it appears it's new Rangers boss Michael Beale who could be set to win the day and land the defender - according to former Pompey coach Jim Duffy.

The Clyde manager, who was Graham Rix's first-team coach in his time at Fratton Park, told Clyde Super Scoreboard podcast: 'Not to throw cold water on Davie’s suggestion (Porteous joining Celtic) because I agree with it.

'I have heard that there is a little bit of a suggestion that he may be going across the road to their greatest rivals.

'So, I have heard that, whether there’s that much in it but that’s something that’s in the air on the football grapevine should we say.'

No Rams raid

Derby are not pursuing Cardiff defender Curtis Nelson, according to reports.

The Rams have been linked with a January move for the former Plymouth and Oxford man, as Paul Warne is given finances to bolster his options.

But, according to Derbyshire Live, the classy operator is not someone currently on the Rams’ transfer radar.