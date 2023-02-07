The Daily Mail has reported the Sheffield Wednesday boss could be their ideal candidate if Carlos Corberan makes the switch to Leeds.

It comes after the Baggies’ head coach was tipped to succeed Jesse Marsch in the Elland Road hot seat - after just four months at the Hawthorns.

This has seen former Huddersfield man become the bookies’ early favourite after impressing in his time with West Brom.

Although the Championship side are looking to hand their boss a new contract to limit the interest, they’re believed to have already selected their next managerial target.

Moore is rumoured to be in-line for a sensational reunion to the Hawthorns after he was controversially sacked in March 2019.

The former Pompey defender spent 11 months in charge of the Baggies - initially as caretaker boss in April 2018.

Despite losing just once in his five games as interim head coach, which saw victories against Manchester United & Newcastle, he was unable to escape relegation from the Premier League.

Darren Moore

He was handed the permanent role a month later and was tasked with an instant top-flight return for the Baggies.

But with his side sat fourth in the Championship, Moore was sacked in March 2019 after a run of two defeats in his final three games in charge.

With a nine point gap to the automatic positions, the West Brom hierarchy opted for a fresh start, which saw coach Jimmy Shan come in for the remainder of the campaign.

After a near two-year stay as head coach at League One Doncaster, Moore would make a comeback to the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday in March 2021.

Although he was unable to guide the Owls out of their relegation scrap, he remained in charge at Hillsborough and would oversee a fourth-placed finish in his first full season in the hot seat.

