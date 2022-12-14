Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

Owls plans

Darren Moore has revealed Sheffield Wednesday have held discussions with rivals Sheffield United over striker Hassan Ayari.

The 20-year-old has recently expressed his desire to depart Bramall Lane after spending early parts of the season on loan with Scarborough.

The Tunisian youth international impressed while on trial at Hillsborough in October, scoring in an appearance for Wednesday’s under-21’s side.

But with Ayari still under contract with the Blades, boss Moore remained coy about signing the forward to add to the academy ranks in January.

He told The Sheffield Star: ‘He’s been another one that’s done really well when he’s been with us.

‘It’s difficult for players when they come in on trial and have to stake a claim, but he’s had a good time with us and enjoyed being here.

‘We like what we see of him, but he’s not our player. So we’re having discussions about him and where he’s at.

‘Like I say, he’s come in and done well, but he’s not our player - we just got an opportunity to have a look at him.’

With Ayari going into the academy, should he arrive, Moore has revealed his side won’t be signing a new striker for the first-team in January.

It followed after Owls front man Callum Paterson had emerged as a strong target for boyhood club Hearts, with a move reportedly on the cards.

Wednesday have recently been linked with promising Everton forward Tom Cannon, who has shone in the Toffees’ youth sides this term.

However, Moore is adamant he won’t be looking to bring in a new number nine with Paterson, Michael Smith, Malik Wilks, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass already in his attacking ranks.

He told The Sheffield Star: ‘No, we’re just looking at the team in terms of where we’re at.

‘It’s about utilising those players at the top of the pitch, and finding the balance, and that’s what we’re trying to do.’

Robertson reunion

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown is keen on a Celtic reunion with Scott Robertson, according to The Scotsman.

The 21-year-old has been given the green light to depart Celtic Park in January after being told he will not be handed a new deal in the summer.

The midfielder has made just one appearance for the Scottish champions and has never featured in a competitive match under Ange Postecoglou.

But with an exit on the cards next month, the Cod Army boss is keen to bring Robertson south of the border.