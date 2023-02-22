Owls weigh up swoop for starlet

Sheffield Wednesday are set to make a decision on landing rising non-league hope Sam Reed.

But the Owls could face competition from both Derby County and Sheffield United over the 19-year-old, according to reports.

Reed is on trial at Hillsborough from Northern Premier League outfit Brighouse Town and has made a favourable impression in that time.

Owls under-21 boss, Neil Thompson, told the Sheffield Star the club will now make a decision over the defender.

He said: ‘He’s done really well.

‘He’s got a great attitude, and he’s a local lad. He’s been playing for a team in Leeds and he’s been smashing. He’s a great kid to have about, left-footer, and does what it says on the tin. I thought he was really steady today.

Sam Reed is being eyed by Sheffield Wednesday. (Steven Ambler)

‘We’ll have a chat with Sam (about the way forward) in the next few week.’

Sheffield Wednesday reporter, Joe Crann, has reported both Derby and Sheffield United have eyes on Reed, who already has 50 senior appearances under his belt.

Great Scott’s Cod squad on rise

Scott Brown has his eyes on a comfortable mid-table as he oversees Fleetwood’s revival.

The Cod Army made it five games unbeaten with four wins arriving in that period, after a 1-0 success over Cambridge United.

It was a bleak game of football at the Highbury Stadium, but Fleetwood got the job done with two minutes remaining thanks to Shaun Rooney’s goal.

The win sees the side who were recently struggling move three points behind Pompey in 13th place.

Brown told footballscotland he’s targeting a comfortable end to the season.

He said: ‘I am delighted. We want to be mid-table, minimum. We need to keep pushing, we've got another home game coming up on Saturday and we'll be looking forward to that.

‘We need to make sure we continue this run as long as we possibly can. We managed to do that playing ugly. The lads have worked hard.

‘I know what it's like - Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday - it is draining. But we've got a day off tomorrow. We'll rest and recover and we'll be ready to go on Saturday and we'll have to have a big think about what team we're going to play because there's a few players that have given me a headache, that's for sure.’

Ainsworth’s thanks for Hoops dream

Gareth Ainsworth has paid tribute to his Wycombe players after joining QPR.

Ainsworth has linked up with the Championship side after Neil Critchely’s exit - ending a nine-year stay at Adams.

In a departing message to his players in a team meeting, the 49-year-old thanked them for allowing him to make the move.

Ainsworth said: ‘You guys have given me this opportunity and I can’t thank you enough.

‘This is a lot harder than I thought it would be.

‘I want to go and smash the Championship with QPR and keep that club up.

‘In the meantime, I will be looking down at you and hopefully, you’ll be winning those play-offs so you can come and join us in the Championship.