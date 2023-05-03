Owls fly nest

Sheffield Wednesday have released a host of their youngsters.

Former Manchester City talent Leojo Davidson and apprentice of the year Will Trueman have departed from Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jay Glover has been handed new terms after making the senior breakthrough.

A Sheffield Wednesday statement read: ‘The Owls can confirm the players retained, offered contracts or released from the club’s academy as we approach the end of the 2022/23 season.

‘From the Under-21s, Jay Glover has been offered a new deal at Hillsborough.

‘The young midfielder has enjoyed loan spells this season with Northern Premier League sides Belper Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

Sheffield Wednesday have released a host of young players. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

‘The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Owls in our Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale and has featured twice since in the Papa Johns Trophy against Bradford and Leicester Under-21s.

‘Paulo Aguas, Josh Ashman, Will Trueman, Fuad Sesay and Leojo Davidson have been released.

‘From the Under-18s, Mackenzie Maltby, Joey Phuthi and Cian Flannery have been offered their maiden professional contracts to step up to the club’s Under-21s next season.

‘Meanwhile, Jake Bradford, Danai Rhule, Josh Chapman, Tafadzwa Tapudzai and Kamil Maciag have been released.

‘Sheffield Wednesday would like to place on record our thanks to all those leaving Hillsborough and wish the players all the best for the future.’

Barton rant part 2039

Joey Barton took aim at former Bristol Rovers skipper Luke Leahy after he scored against his old side.

Leahy was on the scoresheet against the side he left in 2021 in Shrewsbury's 2-1 success and celebrated his third-minute effort at New Meadow.

That irked Barton, who made his feelings known to the defender.

He told Bristol Live: 'Tremendous (support), and that’s why I was saying to Luke there when I came to the football club, he was the captain and the standards were absolutely dog s*** right across the board and he was the captain of it.

'I don’t think he was particularly well liked by the rest of the players, there was a bit of animosity in there.

'And then he scores against us and he’s celebrating against our fans and I think it’s incredibly disrespectful. But that’s him.

'I don’t know what our fans have done other than vote him player of the year. He deserted a sinking ship that he was captain of. I get he’s got his club, but does he need to go and celebrate in front of our fans? I thought it was a strange decision from him.

'I’ve always got on with Luke, but I think it’s disrespectful to the Gasheads. He’s got his fingerprints all over a relegation as the skipper and he scores a goal here tonight and wants to noise them up. He should have more respect for our fans.

'They were incredible. Nothing to play for and 700 of them come up. That’s why I told the lads to get their shirts in and make sure they appreciate them.

'We know when we come back here next season and we have something to play for, we know we’ll have a big away contingent and fanbase following us.'

Charlie’s Charlton charge chopped down again

The Anglo-American group led by former Sunderland director Charlie Metheven has seen another bid to buy Charlton rebuffed.

The group made a renewed £10.5m effort to take the club from Dane Thomas Sandgaard, after an £8.5m takeover package collapsed in December.