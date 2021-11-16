From left: Lee Johnson, Danny Cowley, Ryan Lowe and Leam Richardson

Latest 'Supercomputer' prediction on where Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Sunderland, Plymouth and Rotherham will finish this season in League One

Pompey’s win at Wycombe on Saturday will no doubt have re-energised some wilting hopes of a play-off place this season.

By Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:33 pm

But will it have been enough to convince FiveThirtyEight’s Supercomputer that Danny Cowley’s 10th-placed side, who are currently on a six-match unbeaten run, have enough about them to mount a serious promotion challenge?

Their data model uses key statistics to map out the season – and here’s what it predicts will be the final league table using the latest information…

1. Crewe - 24th

Predicted points at end of the season: 35 Predicted goal difference: -40 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd

Predicted points at end of season: 42 Predicted goal difference: -36 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. Morecambe - 22nd

Predicted points at end of season: 48 Predicted goal difference: -19 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

4. Shrewsbury Town - 21st

Predicted points at end of the season: 51 Predicted goal difference: -14 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
IpswichSunderlandSheffield WednesdayPortsmouthLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 6