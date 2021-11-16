But will it have been enough to convince FiveThirtyEight’s Supercomputer that Danny Cowley’s 10th-placed side, who are currently on a six-match unbeaten run, have enough about them to mount a serious promotion challenge?
Their data model uses key statistics to map out the season – and here’s what it predicts will be the final league table using the latest information…
1. Crewe - 24th
Predicted points at end of the season: 35 Predicted goal difference: -40 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd
Predicted points at end of season: 42 Predicted goal difference: -36 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
3. Morecambe - 22nd
Predicted points at end of season: 48 Predicted goal difference: -19 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
4. Shrewsbury Town - 21st
Predicted points at end of the season: 51 Predicted goal difference: -14 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
