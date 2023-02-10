Pompey will be looking to make a late push for the play-offs under John Mousinho.

Since the 36-year-old’s appointment at Fratton Park in January, he has overseen his side pick up two wins, one draw and one loss.

This has seen his men move up to 10th in the table and sit nine points away from the top six.

The Blues have a tough contest against promotion chasing Plymouth to contend with on Saturday before a massive second half of the campaign battle to achieve a play-off finish.

But how realistic are Pompey’s hopes as the season enters its final months?

We’ve taken a look at FiveThirtyEight’s League One predictions to discover the Blues’ top six chances.

