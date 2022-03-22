From left: Darren Moore, Danny Cowley, Alex Neil and Ian Evatt

Latest 'Supercomputer' predicts where Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Oxford and Ipswich will finish in League One this season as pressure builds

Pompey were rewarded with a point after a hard-fought contest against Wycombe on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 6:35 pm

But the result means the Blues continue to sit 10th in League One, while the gap to the top six remains at seven points.

Danny Cowley’s men are now in an enforced 16-day break, which sees them out of action until a trip to Bolton on Tuesday April 5.

Pompey then have the tough task of playing their remaining eight games of the season in the final 26 days of the season.

With just over a month to go until the end of the campaign, we’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight to see where they predict Pompey and their rivals to finish in League One this term.

Here’s what we found.

1. Crewe - 24th

Predicted points at end of the season: 31 Predicted goal difference: -47 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Copley

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23th

Predicted points at end of the season: 36 Predicted goal difference: -51 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo: Julian Finney

3. Morecambe - 22nd

Predicted points at end of the season: 37 Predicted goal difference: -39 Picture:Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4. Gillingham - 21st

Predicted points at end of the season: 41 Predicted goal difference: -34 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Photo: Jacques Feeney

League OneIpswichSunderlandSheffield WednesdayOxford
