Spurs' Ipswich return raid

Spurs are eyeing a raid on Ipswich Town for one of their emerging starlets.

The Premier League side are keen on teenage defender Calum Logan, according to reports.

The 16-year-old has yet to make the senior breakthrough but is highly thought of at Portman Road, playing in the club’s under-18 side despite still being at school.

Logan was linked with Spurs last summer but stayed put. Now Football Insider reports they are keen to make another move for the centre-half.

Ed's up for Ox role

Oxford have confirmed Ed Waldron as their new head of recruitment.

Spurs are after Ipswich youngster Calum Logan. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Waldron replaces former Pompey analyst Mark Thomas in the key position at the Kassam Stadium, who has joined Derby.

He told the club’s official site: ‘I am honoured to be given the chance. We have built the department over the last few years and the structure and resources are all here to build success, we know that.

‘I have spoken a lot with Liam Manning and he has been brilliant. We have a lot of work to do this summer but we will be going back to a model that plans for the next three windows and beyond.

‘I speak with Derek Fazackerley every single day and have a very strong relationship with Tim (Williams, chief executive) and Grant (Ferguson, chairman).

‘It’s great to have their experience, plus we have brought in a new data analyst already and we are in the process of bringing additional scouting expertise.

‘That’s exciting and to be asked to take charge of that is a wonderful opportunity.

‘I have loved working for Oxford United and am passionate about what we do and how we bring in the right players to drive the whole club in the right direction.’

No May day for Posh

Peterborough have dismissed talk of a move for Cheltenham’s Alfie May.

May is getting plenty of attention after bagging 15 goals to date this season - and knows Posh boss Darren Ferguson from their time together at Doncaster.

He said: ‘He’s not a player that’s been mentioned to me and I don’t expect that to happen because of Alfie’s age.

‘We don’t tend to sign strikers that old. He’s a good player who scored two great goals against us, but I suspect, because our gaffer signed him before, some think we would be interested again.

