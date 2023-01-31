The news comes as January Blues target Bailey Wright’s move to Championship side Rotherham United was confirmed.

White has tonight sealed a loan deal with the Rams for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old made 22 appearances on loan at Fratton Park in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring a single goal.

White explained that the move to Pride Park occurred at breakneck speed.

He told Derby's official site: ‘It was half an hour from hearing Derby were interested to leaving to come up here.

‘I spoke to the manager and it went from there. His words were very good and Derby are a massive club, so once I knew about the interest I couldn’t say no really.’

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s Wright has completed a move across the Championship to Rotherham.

Harvey White. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Reports emerged earlier today a deal was in the offing, with the loan agreement now over the line.

The Australian international was on John Mousinho’s radar this month, with the pair acquainted from their time together at Preston.

But it’s the Millers who’ve got a move completed for the former Bristol City man.

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor told the club’s YouTube channel: ‘When you look at players in that position you’re looking at a certain character and profile.

‘A winner and competitor who puts their body on the line and someone who brings a bit of calmness.

