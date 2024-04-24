LATEST: Transfer update after Portsmouth touted for move for Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End-linked midfielder as focus turns to Championship recruitment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pompey’s transfer preparations for the Championship are now accelerating after their title success was confirmed.
Blues sporting director, Rich Hughes, is overseeing the recruitment plan which is now focussed on a list of additions with life in the second tier in mind, after last week’s title glory.
But The News understands that Exeter midfielder Reece Cole is not summer in their sights, ahead of a busy summer of transfer activity.
Pompey were last week linked with a move for the 26-year-old, who is having a decent season with their League One rivals at St James Park.
Bolton and Championship outfit Preston North End have also been touted with interest for the former Brentford man, who’s made 41 appearances for the Grecians this term.
Cole has bagged seven goals and three finishes in his past six outings with Gary Caldwell’s side, but it appears Pompey are focussing their sights in other areas when it comes to the squad overhaul required in the months ahead.
Crystal Palace winger Jadan Raymond is someone interesting the Blues, after they showed January interest in the 20-year-old.
Brighton midfielder, Marc Leonard, was another player Pompey were said to be keen on making a move for, after a strong season for the Cobblers.
The Blues had reservations about the Scot’s suitability to step up to Championship at this stage of the 22-year-old’s career, however, with any likelihood of a move becoming less likely in the wake of their League One title victory.
It does promise to be an exciting period in terms of recruitment, however, with Hughes looking to build on his burgeoning reputation built across the business he’s conducted in 19 months at Fratton Park and previously with Forest Green.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.