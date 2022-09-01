LATEST: Update on deadline day exit talk for Portsmouth winger amid Swansea City and QPR links

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Republic of Ireland international has been the subject of deadline day talk linking him with Championship pair Swansea City and QPR.

The News understands, however, there is no current move afoot for Curtis who is training with Danny Cowley’s squad as normal.

Swansea are one of the swathe of clubs who’ve shown interest in the 26-year-old in the past, with new head of football operations Josh Marsh keeping tabs on the winger from his time at Huddersfield.

Curtis was set to depart Fratton Park this summer, with SPL side Hibs looking at the possibility of a deal as Pompey slapped a £500,000 valuation on the versatile attacker’s head.

But the former Derry City man has indicated he’s happy to sit tight at Fratton Park and pursue Championship football in the final year of his existing agreement.

Blackburn, Cardiff, Reading, Preston, Derby and Middlesbrough are some of the sides who’ve been linked with Curtis in his four years at PO4.

Curtis has started the season well for Pompey, scoring four goals in his nine appearances so far this term.