The chair of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), Julian Knight, has indicated he feels sport should be put on the backburner on Saturday and Sunday following the death of the Queen.

A similar scenario has also been advised for the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Knight told talkSport the ultimate decision will rest with the individual sporting bodies, with confirmation expected later today.

The government have clarified there is no definite instruction to cancel or postpone events, however, during the National Mourning period.

A statement read: ‘There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period.

'This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

'They are under no obligation to do and this is entirely at the discretion of the individual organisations.

'If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral services and associated processions.

'As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.'

Pompey are due to travel to Barnsley this Saturday before going to Burton Albion next Tuesday, with Plymouth visiting Fratton Park on September 17.