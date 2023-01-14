And the interim head coach insisted the reason the defender didn’t feature at Bolton on Tuesday was to allow him extra recovery time, after a frenetic period of action.

Talk emerged this week Morrison was close to agreeing a move to League One rivals Cambridge United as player coach.

The 34-year-old started his career at the Abbey Stadium, before going on to feature for the likes of Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.

Morrison started nine games on the spin before his Papa John’s Trophy absence, including every fixture over the busy Christmas period.

Bassey said it was the decision to afford the centre-half a breather which was behind his Bolton absence, over a move away from Fratton Park.

When asked if Morrison was going to Cambridge, Bassey said: ‘Not that I’ve heard, no.

‘I gave Michael a couple of days recovery, just because he’s a senior player and I wasn’t going to use him on Tuesday.

Michael Morrison

‘There was no benefit in taking Michael up and down the country to sit on a bus or whatever.

‘He lives away from his family in Portsmouth.

‘For me, it was an easy one to refresh Michael and then spend some time with his family.

