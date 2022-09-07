Still time for striker to progress with Pilgrims

Highly-regarded striker Luke Jephcott has been told he has a Plymouth future after his surprise Home Park exit.

Jephcott dropped down to League Town to join Swindon Town following a deadline-day loan move, after finding his playing time limited of late under Steven Schumacher.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few eyebrows were raised at that development, with the 22-year-old earning plenty of plaudits after a breakthrough with the Pilgrims which saw him bag 18 goals in the 2020-21 season.

Plymouth director, Neil Dewsnip, explained Jephcott’s time at Plymouth isn’t at an end, however.

He told Devon Live: ‘I think the rising standard of Plymouth Argyle is the biggest factor. Luke is very popular with everybody, but he has struggled to get in the team.

Luke Jephcott

‘He might have suffered because Steven has changed the system, that's possible, but ultimately all footballers - not just Luke - need to play games.

‘We had one or two approaches for Luke. There are some observant people out there who could see he was sat on the bench too much really.

‘We had a number of opportunities which we shared with Luke, and he felt Swindon Town was the best option.

‘Let's be absolutely clear, though, he is still very much an Argyle player with an Argyle future.

‘What he needs to do is go and play games. I really hope he plays lots and scores lots of goals for Swindon.’

Bonner’s bonny after deadline day

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner has celebrated keeping his squad intact through the finale to the transfer window.

Pompey were keeping tabs on the likes of Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs towards the end of the summer transfer activity.

But there were no major losses to the U’s side who sit fifth, after an impressive first season at League One level.

Bonner told the Cambridge News: 'It was a very quiet day on Thursday. We didn’t have anything. I thought it would be a quiet day, and it turned out that way.

'I think the biggest thing for us is to keep the squad together. The continuity of this team has been really high. That was the main intention really.

'We knew it was always going to be hard to sign better players than the ones we’ve got, and really in that sense, we’ve added to the squad certainly.'

Keogh’s key role

Richard Keogh sees his role at Ipswich as bigger than just playing games.

But the defender is adamant he still can get through plenty of minutes on the pitch at the age 36.

Keogh moved to Portman Road from Blackpool this summer, but has played just one EFL Trophy game to date.

He told the EADT: ‘Every player wants to play, of course, but also there’s a bigger role for me and that’s about pushing the standards for the guys and helping in any way I can.

‘It’s a long season, we’re going to play loads of games, and there are going to be opportunities.