LATEST: Update on prospect of Portsmouth move for Millwall's Ben Thompson amid renewed clamour for return

The News understands there hasn’t been any interest registered in the Millwall midfielder by the Blues as January nears its conclusion.

But it’s not an avenue Pompey are currently looking to travel down as they look to put the finishing touches to their January business.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thompson is firmly out of favour at The Den, with boss Gary Rowett indicating he would be prepared to listen to offers for the man who made such an impact when signed by Kenny Jackett in the 2018-19 season.

The reality is, however, Thompson has made one senior appearance since September - as a second-half sub against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Although playing development football at under-23 level, there would be reticence about how long it would take the Londoner to get up to speed this term after making two starts amid five appearances this season.

Pompey fans have again made their opinions clear over Thompson, with his name trending across Great Britain yesterday as social media went into overdrive calling for his capture.

Ben Thompson

Thompson may now opt to sit out the remaining six months of his contract at the club he emerged through the ranks at, and plot his next move as a free agent in the summer.

Injury concerns over Ryan Tunnicliffe have shifted the focus on to the midfield as the window reaches its climax.

Cowley appeared set on further boosting the attacking area of the pitch, with John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Gassan Ahadme all departing this month and Tyler Walker joining on loan from Coventry City.

But with doubts over Tunnicliffe’s fitness, Louis Thompson’s game time being managed after injury issues and the Pompey boss having reservations about overusing veteran Shaun Williams, that could either change or see Cowley try to spread his remaining budget over both positions.

Millwall's Ben Thompson. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron