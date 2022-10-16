Latest: West Brom preparing raid for Plymouth Argyle boss as summer Portsmouth target makes mark

Baggies out to bag Pilgrims boss

West Brom are considering a move for Steven Schumacher, according to reports.

The Scouser is said to be a wanted man at The Hawthorns, after sacking Steve Bruce following a slow start to the season.

Schumacher has impressed after his Plymouth side produced an eye-catching start to the season, leading the League One table after 14 games.

And, according to journalist Alan Nixon, that has alerted the Baggies who are keen on bringing in the Pilgrims boss.Schumacher has already been touted for a move to the Championship with Huddersfield, but distanced himself from talk of an exit from Home Park.

McKenna rues profligate Tractor Boys

Kieran McKenna rued missed chances as Ipswich fell to a second loss of the season.

Plymouth Argyle Manager Steven Schumacher was happy with the belief his team showed as they moved to the top of League 1

McKenna’s side slipped to a 1-0 reverse at home to Lincoln, despite clocking up 32 shots on goal.

The Tractor Boys boss felt on another day the outcome at Portman Road would have been very different.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘I think I have two different reflections really.

‘After their goal, at the end of the first half, but in particular during the second half, I thought we did a lot of good things.

‘I think if we played that second half 10 times over we would score more than one goal maybe eight or nine times.

‘We didn't have that many shots on target but we got to really good positions. I think if you're not having shots on target because all your shots are from 35 yards then you are concerned about what you are doing to break down the low block, but we got to really good positions and had some really good chances that, on another day, I would back us to score.

‘So there's frustration there, of course. We missed chances that we shouldn't miss and don't want to miss, but that's football and it can happen.'

Pompey target hailed

Oxford boss Karl Robinson lauded Kyle Joseph after his two-goal salvo helped bury Exeter.

The Us picked up a 4-2 success in Devon, with the summer Pompey target having a key say in the outcome.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail: ‘He’s outstanding, his work ethic is incredible and he gives you everything every single time he puts the shirt on.

‘Yes, he makes mistakes and he’s a little bit erratic at times.

‘His first goal is something me and him have spoken about.

‘There’s different ways of finishing, sometimes he waits too long and people get blocks off.

‘The beauty about today was that he took things quick and that was pleasing.

