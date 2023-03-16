LATEST: What’s on agenda as Portsmouth owners jet in for Bristol Rovers clash

Board members Eric Eisner and Andy Redman are jetting in from America for a whistlestop visit, which will take in Saturday’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

A series of meetings are on the timetable, including talks in person with Pompey’s new head coach for the first time since he was appointed in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment will be to the fore, with Mousinho and sporting director outlining what they believe will be required this summer.

Mousinho said: ‘I’m sure they’ll have a thousand conversations with everyone about the business side, but we will focus on the football.

‘That’s not just what’s taking place on the pitch, but also squad development and recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re really linked with Andy and Eric around recruitment, and they take a huge amount of interest in it.

‘It’s really great to have owners who know what they are talking about over recruitment, and get involved really well and appropriately.

Eric Eisner, left, and Andy Redman.

‘To have that face-to-face meeting to talk through the squad, where we think it can be and who are the targets - all of this will be great.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho feels the opportunity to sit down with Tornante president Redman and Eisner, also presents the chance to outline the football philosophy he wants to imprint on his Pompey side moving forward.

He added: ‘On the football side, I want to speak to them about playing style and how we can develop that.