And with less than a month until the market gets under way, there is plenty of gossip circulating as clubs prepare for their summer business. Here are the latest headlines.

Anderson exit

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has revealed he hasn’t offered winger Harry Anderson a new deal at the Memorial Stadium.

The 26-year-old was linked with Pompey and Wrexham in March after a report from The Real EFL stated both sides were keeping tabs on his situation.

It was also reported that interest in the ex-Lincoln man was strong, with Danny Cowley keen to make a move prior to his sacking in January - but it remains to be seen whether he is a target of John Mousinho.

Anderson failed to score in any of his 28 league outings for the Gas this term, in what has been an injury-hit campaign.

And Barton insisted his availability issues have played a key role in why he hasn’t been handed fresh terms to remain at the club.

Harry Anderson

He told Bristol Live: ‘H, I spoke to him, we can’t offer him a deal. He hasn’t been fit.

‘(I said) ‘‘come back pre-season, see how you are’’, because he’s a good citizen here and when fit he’s a huge asset. This season we haven’t seen enough of that.’

‘He may well get an offer in the interim and if that happens, so be it. It’s tough but we’re not running a charity here.’

Southampton switch

Ian Evatt has hinted he would be open to signing Southampton loanee Dan N’Lundulu on a permanent deal.

The striker has spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Bolton, where he’s netted one goal in 13 league appearances.

But the Whites’ head coach believes there’s more to come from the 24-year-old and claimed he holds similarities with a Premier League star.

He told BoltonFMSport: ‘I think Dan has so many tools. I've said to him that I'd love to work with him on a full-time basis because I think there's a real player in there.

‘This is a massive comparison but I see him as a bit of an Ivan Toney type, that can have a similar journey. He just needs coaching, needs some time and, I think, given that time we can make him into a real player.

‘He's really brought into us as a football club, he loves being here and we saw flashes today of what he can do.’

Key decisions

Exeter’s Josh Key has revealed he is yet to decide where his future lies.

The right-back’s stock has significantly increased after an impressive campaign, which has seen him linked with Championship clubs including Luton, Blackburn and Swansea.

The 24-year-old academy graduate is out of contract this summer and told Devon Live he is unsure what the transfer window holds.

He said: ‘I am out of contract so that says a lot. It is the end of season so I can’t really say what will be happening and I honestly don’t fully know.

‘When something does come up, people will find out. At the moment I am still here, I want to enjoy today, and live in the moment, but couldn’t tell you what will happen.