Leaders Sheffield Wednesday send Portsmouth boss to first home defeat on afternoon of dark arts at Fratton

Action from today's game.

A fine finish from the attacking talent made the difference in front of a crowd of 18,910 at Fratton Park.

But it was the huge amount of time-wasting from Darren Moore’s 10-man side which angered Blues fans, with the extent of their efforts to break up play not seen at PO4 for some time.

Pompey huffed and puffed but failed to create much in the way of clear chances against a resolute opponent.

That meant John Mousinho suffered his first defeat on home soil since becoming head coach.

The breakthrough arrived for the visitors after 11 minutes, when Michael Smith flicked on a long free-kick and Windass angled a fine, low finish past Matt Macey.

That was the cue for the Owls to slow the game down and break up play.

The Blues mustered a deflected Joe Pigott effort after 25 minutes with Connor Ogilvie’s drive blocked 12 minutes later.

Some argy-bargy fired up Fratton before the break, with Liam Palmer, Windass and Joe Morrell all booked.

Pigott then could get a strong enough touch on a shot from a couple of yards in six minutes of stoppage time, which was a reflection of how bitty the half had become.

Robert Prosinecki was introduced to the crowd at the break on his return to Fratton Park.

A superb backheel from Bishop saw Cameron Dawson make a fine reaction stop two minutes after the restart, following a Pompey corner.

Bishop then nearly chased down Dawson as the keeper went to clear after 57 minutes.

Towler headed goalward from a Rafferty free-kick with 16 minutes left when Bishop was well placed behind the defender.

But still the time-wasting from the visitors continued.

That finally came home to roost as Dominic Iorfa was sent off for a foul on Connor Ogilvie, after taking too much time over an earlier throw.