League-leaders Pompey have collected just two points from a possible nine of the festive period, allowing their rivals to close the gap at the top of the table

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ goalless draw against Exeter.

The Friday night stalemate was John Mousinho’s side’s third game over the festive period. But with it proceeding a 1-1 home draw with Fleetwood and a 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers, just two points out of nine were collected as 2023 draws to a close.

For many that’s a worry, especially as Pompey’s lead at the top of the table has been slashed to two points. Second-placed Bolton also have a game in hand. Other members of the Fratton faithful are attempting to remain positive despite the Blues’ dip in form, while others believe a good January transfer window will get the Pompey promotion train back on track.

The Blues are next in action on New Year’s Day (Monday), when they welcome fellow promotion-chasers Stevenage to Fratton Park. Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of that game and in the aftermath of the draw at St James Park.

@RoyLlowarch: Not good enough Pompey! We are still top but need major a improvement on Monday to stay top. The good thing is that we are still just over 2 points per game but now we need a run of wins again to ensure it stays that way. Play up Pompey.

@PeanutPompey: Hard to take after such a superb first half of the season. Dropping points against teams that we really should be beating to get that promotion is a worry. Window is on the way, if used correctly we can get back on track. All teams dip in form, Pompey just having their normal one.

@pfcsam: I think clubs have actually sussed us out.

@tomnm2001: Team deserves credit for the points it gained in the first 22 games of the season but equally will deserve slander if they throw it away. We’ve seen it three times before. Team needs to show bottle, it’s a 46 game season not 23.

@PompeyNev: Mousinho's going to have his work cut out reinstilling confidence in that lot. They're scared to make a pass, scared to shoot and so often flat-footed. I'm sure they're shattered from playing high-energy football, but they've got to rediscover their zip before they slip too far.

@TheWitcherIgni: Need a good transfer window in January. Will decide if we go up or not.

@RyanCovey1: Painful watch that one, huge must win game on Monday.

@PompeyChimes90: Seriously need a rethink. How on earth it took 60 odd minutes to make a change after a flat first half, I don't get the thinking. It's as if we've just forgotten how to play football. On a funny side, it's nice to see us being other teams cup finals.

@lj_1898: I’m just lost for words, how are we managing 2 points from 3 games against teams that aren’t even that good, we play nothing like a top of the league team. Team needs waking up because I don’t see us beating Stevenage on Monday.

@swannybegood: Not a top of the table type performance. Always in control. No cutting edge. Yengi in for Bishop is not the answer. Bishop is a championship striker. Subs, mindset, confidence and intent is what needs to sharpen up.

@entretotoen: We just need to be backing the club. Can’t be asking or demanding for consistency all the time. It’s 46 games. Some bumps on the road is all part of the process. Be positive.