League-leaders Pompey head into today's game against fifth-placed Shrewsbury without a win since their victory over Shrewsbury on December 16.

A huge game lies in wait for Pompey at Fratton Park today.

With the Blues without a win over the holiday period and their advantage at the top of the table cut to unbearable levels for some members of the Fratton faithful, the importance of Stevenage's visit to the south coast as all of a sudden grown exponentially.

Victory over the season's surprise package will no doubt reinsert confidence in John Mousinho's team. Another off-day, though, will heighten fears that the Blues' promotion dreams will remain that way - in dream format only - despite 22 games of the season remaining.

So with so much resting on this particular game, what should we expect from Mousinho in terms of his starting XI? Will he again attempt to freshen things up? Will he give some of his fringe players - not including Kusini Yengi who is now on international duty - the chance to step up to the plate and prove their worth? Will he make huge calls on those players whose form might have dipped in recent games?

That's the conundrum the head coach faces - and many will be fascinated by what he does to combact Steve Evans' fifth-place side, who will be slightly more rested given the fact that their game against Cambridge United on Friday night was abandoned before kick-off because of floodlight failure.

Of course, only Mousinho and his backroom staff will know exactly how they're about to approach today's game. But here's how we think the Blues will line up.

